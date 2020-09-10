Glenda L. Key, 83 of Sherman, went to her heavenly home on September 4th, 2020.
Family visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Woods Street Church of Christ in Sherman. Bro. Jon Smith and Bro. Max Lash will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Vittitoe Cemetery in Whitewright, Texas.
Glenda was born on September 18th, 1936, to Olan Ray and Myrtle Lumpkins in Whitewright, Texas. She attended school in Whitewright and Bells. She married Jewel Richard Key on May 23, 1953 in Ashtown, Arkansas. She and Jewel were devoted to each other for 62 years. Glenda began her career at Merchant and Planters National Bank in 1969, where she worked for 30 years. She received an Associate Degree from Grayson County College in 1990. Glenda was a member of Woods Street Church of Christ since 1960.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing pinochle, dominos, Skipbo and washers with family and friends. She didn't watch much TV, but she loved watching Price is Right, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud. She played basketball in high school and loved watching her children, grandchildren, and greatgrands play sports. She loved barbeque, watermelon, and all ice creams. She will be remembered as the best wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always putting her family first. She will be greatly missed.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Olan Ray and Myrtle Lumpkins,husband Jewel Richard Key, brother Loren Neal Lumpkins, and sister Betty Pittman. She is survived by her sisters: Barbara Via of Apache, Oklahoma, and Lana Lumpkins of Howe; children: Ralene Lewis and husband Danny of Denison, Richard Key and wife Sandra of Austin, Rita Surratt and spouse Linda of Tom Bean, Russell Key and partner Jodi Moravec of Frisco; grandchildren: Lori Roberson and husband Steve, Jared Ramsey, Haley Blevins, Raquel Key, Julia Key, Cody Key, Chase Lewis; great grands: Lcpl. Austin Howell, Courtney Howell, Tanner Holt, Dylan Roberson, Gracee Roberson, Presley Blevins, Huxley Blevins, and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers for Glenda will be Jared Ramsey, Cody Key, Lcpl. Austin Howell, Tanner Holt, Dylan Roberson, Corey Wofford.
The family would like to offer a special note of thanks to Dr. Bharathy Sundaram, Dr. Ted Truly, Robbie Williams, and Wendy Krauss for the loving care they provided Glenda.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are appreciated to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
(michaeljfoxfoundation.org
) or the American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org
).