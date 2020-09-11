Services for Glenda Lou Key of Denison, Texas will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Wood Street Church Of Christ in Sherman with Bro Jon Smith and Bro. Max Lash officiating. A visitation for Glenda will be at Dannel Funeral Home on Friday September 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.

Glenda was born on September 18, 1936 and died on September 4, 2020 in Denison, Texas

Glenda is survived by her sisters, Barbara Via and Lana Lumpkins,, children Ralene Lewis and husband Danny, Richard Key and wife Sandra, Rita Surratt and spouse Linda, Russell Key and partner Jodi Moravec, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

