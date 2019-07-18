|
Glenda Nell Miller Womack, 78, of The Colony, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Texas Health Hospital in Plano.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. following the service at the Finley Cultural Center in Sherman. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her daughter, Misty Williams of The Colony; sister, Dianna (Joe); grandchildren, Hannah Womack-Moya, Drew Williams (Cara), Bethany Bankes (Tim); and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 18, 2019