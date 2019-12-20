|
Glenda Sue Humphries, 80, of Blue Ridge, died Monday, December 16, 2019 in McKinney.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Blue Ridge Cemetery in Blude Ridge. A family visiation will be held one hour prior to the service at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
She is survived by her son, Larry Beaty (Karen) of Princeton; daughter, Angie Osbourne (Todd) of Okla.; sister, Margie Caraway; sister-in-law, Lynn Hood McCracken of Wagner; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019