|
|
Glendle Aaron Savage, 85, passed away June 4, 2019, in Decatur, Texas. He was born January 21, 1934, to John and Norene Savage in Savoy, Texas.
Glendle graduated from Sherman High School. He retired from Howell Instruments in Ft. Worth.
Glendle is preceded in death by his son, Kary Savage.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Whites Funerl Home in Springtown. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. June 7, at Whites Funeral Home. Interment will be at Goshen Cemetery in Springtown.
Glendle is survived by his wife Pat Savage; sons, Ty, Wyatt, and John Savage; daughter, Lea Atchley; sister Joyce Davidson; and brother, Lee Savage.
Please visit the online registry at www.whitesfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 6, 2019