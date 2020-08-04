Private Graveside Services at Dulaney Cemetery in Celeste, Texas were held for Glenn Dale Rushing, age 74, of Tool, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Glenn passed away Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020 lovingly surrounded by family in Bonham, Texas.

Glenn is survived by sons, Rodney Rushing and wife Jimmie Kennedy of Tool, Texas and Dustin Rushing and wife Jamie of Bonham, Texas; daughters, Marketta Lopez of Bonham, Texas, Kimberly Ingram of Greenville, Texas, and Shonda Williams and husband Jeff of Bonham, Texas; brothers, Joe Rushing and wife Jacke of Luella, Texas and Dee Rushing and wife Ilene of McKinney, Texas; sister, Nelda Young of Gainesville, Texas; 14 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

