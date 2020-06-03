Glenn Gordon Price, Jr. of Denison, Texas, passed away on May 31, 2020 surrounded by loving family at his home.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Family Home 2700 S. Fannin Ave, Denison TX.
Glenn was born March 16, 1937 in Houston, Texas to Glenn Gordon Price, Sr. and Dot Addie Mae Schied. He went to school in Denison, Texas, graduating in 1955. In 1956 Glenn joined the U.S. Navy, traveling the world for four years on a destroyer.
Glenn married Karel Mae Hairsine on July 2, 1960 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Denison TX where they raised their three daughters.
Glenn worked as a member of the I.B.E.W. for over 50 years, spending his entire career as a union electrician. He was also very proud of his time spent working on the Alaskan pipeline.
During his retirement years he enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting activities, volunteering as a 'Heart Mender' at Texoma Medical Center and taking care of his dear Aunt Peggy. He enjoyed many hobbies, including playing golf with lifelong friend Larry Bullock. His favorite endeavor was making things in his workshop for both friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Father and Mother, brother, Robert Lee Price, Aunt Peggy Scheid, and his grandson, Brian Adams, Jr.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Karel, daughters, Valley Hart (David), Margie Halk, and Jenny Hotalen (Doug), Grandchildren, Patrick Hart, Karly Halk (Ethan Farmer), Adam Hart (Morgan), Lexie Nunnenkamp (Tyler), Price Hotalen and Parker Hotalen, Great Grandchildren, Hudson Looney, Quinn Farmer and Boden Farmer.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Price family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.