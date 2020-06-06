GLENN GORDON PRICE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GLENN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Gordon Price, Jr. of Denison, Texas, passed away on May 31, 2020 surrounded by loving family at his home.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Family Home 2700 S. Fannin Ave, Denison, TX.
Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Family Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
9034652323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved