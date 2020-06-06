Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenn Gordon Price, Jr. of Denison, Texas, passed away on May 31, 2020 surrounded by loving family at his home.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Family Home 2700 S. Fannin Ave, Denison, TX.

Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store