Glenn Gordon Price, Jr. of Denison, Texas, passed away on May 31, 2020 surrounded by loving family at his home.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Family Home 2700 S. Fannin Ave, Denison, TX.
Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 6, 2020.