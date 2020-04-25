|
POTTSBORO-Glenn Roy Thurston, 82, of Pottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Wilson N Jones Hospital in Sherman.
Glenn was born on February 20, 1938 at home in the Community of Wallace, Van Zandt County, to his parents, Noel Glenn and Billie Lorene (Montgomery) Thurston. He attended school at Wills Point Elementary, Van Zandt County, Thomas J. Rusk Junior High and Crozier Tech High School in Dallas, Texas. He received his GED while serving in the United States Air Force. He retired from Oscar Mayer Food Corporation where he worked as a Jeep Mechanic in the Maintenance Department.
Glenn was a faithful member of Hagerman Baptist Church in Sherman. Every year he and his friend, Brick James, delivered the Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes to Prestonwood Baptist Church for distribution. He was a member of the Texoma Chord Ringers and enjoyed being around people and hosting events at his farm.
He married Linda Fay Guilloud on August 22, 1959 at the home of Lee and Fay Guilloud of Pottsboro. Harold Cummings was the minister.
Glenn is survived by his wife of sixty years, Linda; son, Rock Lee Thurston; daughter, Glenda Fay Fairbrother and her husband, Kevin all of Pottsboro; grandchildren, Jessica Fay Leird and her husband, Jay of Dallas/Pottsboro, Luke Lee Fairbrother and his wife, Tiffany of Plano, Rocky (RL) Lee Thurston and his wife, Adrian of Sherman; great grandsons, Chase, Ezra, Eli and Cole Thurston; sisters, Barbara Dawson of Cleves, Ohio and Betty Louise Thorn of Canton, Texas; brother, Allen Wayne Thurston and his wife, Delores of Tyler, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbie Lynn Thurston and sisters, Billie Jean Mason and Sherrie Lynn Whisenhunt.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the following people for their patience, understanding and caring spirit…Dr. Michael Benson and his team and to WNJ, 2 South, Heart Floor. EVERYONE was FANTASTIC!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the building fund at Hagerman Baptist Church, 4619 Refuge Road, Sherman, TX 75092.
Due to the unprecedented pandemic, no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020