Glenn William Waghorn was born December 13, 1949 in Amarillo, Texas to Jack William Waghorn and Leona Adele Thompson Waghorn.

He was born and raised in Amarillo, Tx and attended Amarillo High School. Glenn later achieved his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Texas Tech University and retired from DFW Airport as a Construction Project Manager in 2003.

He is survived by his sisters: Melanie Hollabaugh and husband, Steve of Irving, TX and Camille Perez and husband, Alex of Round Rock, TX; daughters: Elizabeth Smith and fiancée, Keith of White Settlement, TX, Rebecca Giles and husband, Jon of Richardson, TX and Angela Hicks and husband, Chris of Kaufman, TX; grandchildren: Jordyn Hicks, Charley Hicks, Knox Giles, Tatum Giles, and Beckett Giles and by his dear friend, Molly Ruland of Kure Beach, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store