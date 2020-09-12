Glenna Darlene McCarn, age 62, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

Mrs. McCarn is survived by her family, sons, Adam McCarn, Perrin McCarn, and daughter, Sarah McCarn, four grandchildren, brothers, Jack Vincent, Jim Vincent, David Vincent, sisters, Judy Munk, Vickie Kiester and Sandy Caperell.

Mrs. Carn was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

