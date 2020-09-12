1/
GLENNA DARLENE MCCARN
Glenna Darlene McCarn, age 62, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. McCarn is survived by her family, sons, Adam McCarn, Perrin McCarn, and daughter, Sarah McCarn, four grandchildren, brothers, Jack Vincent, Jim Vincent, David Vincent, sisters, Judy Munk, Vickie Kiester and Sandy Caperell.
Mrs. Carn was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
