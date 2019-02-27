|
Glenna June Wright, 84, died Saturday January 12, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Glenna's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday March 2, at First Christian Church, Durant.
She is survived by her sons David of Allen, Tx, Steve of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Kevin of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren; sisters Rosellen Carolan and Judy Long.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Glenna's name to First Christian Church, 301 N. 3rd Avenue, Durant, Oklahoma 74701. Services are under the direction of Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant. Online condolences may be made at www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
