LEONARD-Glenna Norris, 59, of Celeste died June 6, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, June 11, 2020 at First Baptist

Church, 100 East Thomas, Leonard, TX 75452. Chad Leutwyler will officiate.

A family visitation will be held from 6-8PM, June 10, 2020 at Turrentine, Jackson, and Morrow Funeral Home, 701 N Cedar St. Leonard, TX 75452

She is survived by husband; Anthony Norris, of Celeste, two daughters; Andrea Grimes and Danielle Mitschele of Sherman, stepdaughter; Stacy Norris of Commerce, sister Linda Schmidlkofer and husband John of McKinney, three brothers; Don Crowell and wife Pat of Atlanta, GA, Clifton Crowell and wife Rachel of San Antonio, Tim Crowell of Mexia and one granddaughter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store