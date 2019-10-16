|
|
Glenna W. Alexander was born in 1930 on the family farm near Rocky, OK to Dixie Watson Williams and J.R. Williams. She departed this life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in The Woodlands, TX.
She was raised on the family farm and started elementary school at Center School. Center was a small country school which had a few class rooms. This
small school had a wide set of ages and grades that attended this school. Glenna rode the bus to school. Upon completion of her elementary school education Glenna advanced to attend Rocky High School. While in High School she played basketball on the girls High School Basketball team. Upon graduating from High School she attended Oklahoma A&M College (now Oklahoma State University @ Stillwater, Oklahoma) where she earned a degree
in Home Economics – Food Services.
She meet her future husband on Robert L. 'Bob' Alexander on a blind date while he was serving in the United States Air Force. They were married in 1951. Following R.L.'s honorable discharge from the Air Force they moved the first time of many moves to Norman, Oklahoma where R.L. could pursue a Petroleum Engineering degree from the University of Oklahoma. While Bob attended classes Glenna worked as the Food Service Director at the Oklahoma University Memorial Union Cafeteria. On football Saturdays Glenna and the cafeteria staff might serve over 1,000 people.
After R.L.'s graduation from The University of Oklahoma with a Petroleum Engineering degree they moved to Sherman, Texas where Bob began his long career with Standard Oil of Texas (now known as Chevron). Earlier on in his career Glenna would prepare food, pack a clean change of clothes and load the children in the car to take it all to her husband at the oil well location currently being drilled. As R.L.'s career advanced his responsibilities and travel load increased so Glenna being the supportive wife and mate, she was frequently called upon on in a moment's notice to assist in packing clothes for a sudden trip while at the same time maintaining the busy household. Glenna and Bob shared and celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage. In 1991 Bob retired and
they moved to Whitesboro, TX. Where they resided. Glenna was active in Church activities, the Chevron Wives Club and supporting the numerous activities her children were involved in. Glenna enjoyed sports events whether attending or watching on television, baking and serving other's needs.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband R.L. 'Bob"' son
Richard, her brother Kelso, and her sister Gwendolyn and her husband T.J...
She is survived by her two sons, Geary and Glen; daughter-in-law, Gayla; grandchildren, Evynn, Josiah and Jeremy; sister-in-laws, Lilian and Naomi and husband, Donald; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be October 18 th at 10:30 a.m. at the North Union Church
of Christ in Whitesboro, Texas. With Mike Bentley officiating. Burial Service and Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at the Hillcrest Memorial Park of Ardmore, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.
Flowers can be sent to the Alexander Gray Funeral Home @1302 7 th St., Wilson, Oklahoma. Donations can be made in care of Glenna Alexander to – "In Search Of the Lord's Way", P.O.Box 371 Edmond, Ok 73013, The or The if one desires.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019