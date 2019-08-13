|
Glenna Willeby, of Duarnt, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Denison.
A chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel. Dale Pigg will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. Burial will be at New Zion Cemetery in Tushka, Okla.
She is survived by her daughters, Tonya Mote of Durant, and Stephanie Willeby of Durant; son, Brandon Curnutte of Durant; brothers, Jody Wilkins, Jesse Wilkins, Chris Wilkins, Mikey Wilkins, and Johnny Wilkins; sister, Sherrie Dillard of Durant; eight grandc hildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019