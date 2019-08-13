Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Willeby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna Willeby

Send Flowers
Glenna Willeby Obituary
Glenna Willeby, of Duarnt, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Denison.
A chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel. Dale Pigg will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. Burial will be at New Zion Cemetery in Tushka, Okla.
She is survived by her daughters, Tonya Mote of Durant, and Stephanie Willeby of Durant; son, Brandon Curnutte of Durant; brothers, Jody Wilkins, Jesse Wilkins, Chris Wilkins, Mikey Wilkins, and Johnny Wilkins; sister, Sherrie Dillard of Durant; eight grandc hildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.