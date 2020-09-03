1/
GLORIA GAYLE MCGEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Gayle McGee, age 76, died on August 27, 2020, at St. John Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Gayle is survived by her daughters, Virginia (Jenny) McGee, Gloria (GG) Denton and husband Carter, Angel DeFratus, Diana Appelt and husband John, and Donna McGee; and sons, Colby McGee, Donald McGee and wife Stacy. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Thursday, September 3 at 2 P.M. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 3, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved