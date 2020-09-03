Gloria Gayle McGee, age 76, died on August 27, 2020, at St. John Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gayle is survived by her daughters, Virginia (Jenny) McGee, Gloria (GG) Denton and husband Carter, Angel DeFratus, Diana Appelt and husband John, and Donna McGee; and sons, Colby McGee, Donald McGee and wife Stacy. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Thursday, September 3 at 2 P.M. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, TX.

