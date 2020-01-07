|
|
Gloria Jane Shaeffer, 86, of Denison, passed away on January 4, 2020 in Denison.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation @ 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Waldo Funeral Home.
Gloria (Janie as she was known) was born in Valley View to Benjamin Bruce and Lucille Runyon on September 15, 1933. She graduated from Gainesville High School and entered the United States Navy. She also served in the United States Army and United States Air National Guard. She received many awards and commendations during her service. She earned her LVN certification and worked several years as a nurse. She returned to government service with the Department of Justice working for the United States Marshal Service and retired from that service. She was an active member of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association).
She married Ronald Lee Shaeffer, February 14, 1983 and resided in Grand Prairie until their relocation to Grayson County in 2005.
Gloria Jane is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin Bruce and Lucille Runyon, her brothers J.B and Kenneth Runyon, her sister Nell Woodhouse. Betty Brown, Gloria's youngest sister, followed her in eternal rest on the same day as Gloria's passing, January 4, 2020.
Gloria Jane is survived by her beloved spouse, Ronald Lee Shaeffer, Daughter Donna Lynn and son-in-law Harry Souders of Pennsylvania, daughter Jayne Gail and son-in-law Sonny Phillips of Pottsboro, TX. Grandchildren Jeremiah Hunt of Pennsylvania and Brian West his spouse Brooke West of Gainesville, Tx and step-granddaughter Michelle Owens her spouse Michael Owens of Sherman, Tx. Great-grandchildren Katlyn West, Bryston West, Kenly West, Brayden West, Aaron Owens and Brody Owens and great-great grand-daughter Avery Ellis and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria Jane has left us all with heavy hearts at her loss but, with the Blessed Assurance that she has been received into Heaven and is resting in the arms of her savior Jesus Christ.
The family of Gloria wish to extend special thanks to the staff of Stonebrook Assisted Living, Texoma Medical Center ER staff, the Texoma Medical Center Chaplain and Waldo Funeral Home for assisting with the arrangements and their kindness and support
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020