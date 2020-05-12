Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
4:00 PM
GLORIA VIZCARRA


1946 - 2020
Gloria Perales Vizcarra, age 73, of The Colony, TX, passed away, surrounded by her loved ones, on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Wilson N Jones Hospital, Sherman, TX. Gloria was born on July 7, 1946 in Ada, MN to Manuel Solis Perales & Micarela Reyes. She married Juan Manuel Vizcarra in Chicago, Ill on July 2, 1976. She formerly was employed for 20 years by Lewisville Independent School working in nutrition. Gloria enjoyed crafts, quilting and word search puzzles, but most important to her was her family. She will be greatly missed by all.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband; Juan Manuel Vizcarra, her daughters; Gloria Melva Hernandez of Dallas, TX, Melinda P. Merchan & husband Albert of The colony, TX, her five grandchildren; AnaBella Vizcarra Morqes of Dallas, TX, Oscar Nicholas Vizcarra of Dallas, TX, Nadia Valerie Merchan of The colony, TX, Raul Gonzalez JR of The Colony, TX, Juan Alberto Merchan of The Colony, TX, two great-grandchildren; Oscar Francisco Morales of Dallas, TX, Jayden Nicholas Vizcarra of Dallas, TX, her siblings; Manuel JR of Whitesboro, TX, Jose Antonio of Dallas, TX, Noelia of Carrollton, TX, Salvador Gilberto of Haly, TX, Pearla of Knox, IN, Micaela Margarita of Dallas, TX, numerous nieces & nephews, other extended family and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Manuel & Micaela Perales, grandson; Adrian Martin Yanez, sisters; Melva Olga, Margot Diana and Minerva.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 2 – 4 p.m. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX with Rosary following at 4 P.M.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020
