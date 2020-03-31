Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
GOLDIE TYLER

GOLDIE TYLER Obituary
Goldie Ruth Tyler, a precious soul left this earthly life and joined her Lord and Savior in Calera, Oklahoma on Thursday March 26, 2020 at the age of 80 years 9 months and 25 days.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday March 31, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery Chapel with Tommy Rowland officiating.
Mrs. Tyler is survived by her cherished sons, Randy Tyler of Dallas, Texas and Danny Tyler of Durant, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 31, 2020
