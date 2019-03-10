On Friday, March 1, 2019, Gondola (Dola) Gibson loving Great Great Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Grandmother, and Mother of four children and raised 1 nephew, passed away peacefully, at the age of 96 surrounded by her loving family.

Gondola was born November 9, 1922 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Frank and Mary (Reagan) Minnick. She started her seamstress career in Denison, Texas, in the 1960's, continuing for 60 years.

On February 15, 1941 she married Charlie Gibson.

Dola was preceded in death by her father Frank and her mother Mary, brothers GT, Bill and Dalton, her husband Charlie and daughter Mary Jane, and great-great-grand daughter Kassy.

She is survived by her three children, Charles, Barbara, Ann, and a nephew she raised as her own Don Baker; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Dola's passion was working in her flower gardens, sewing, dancing and spending her mornings with Don Baker and friends at Whataburger and going to church.

She's known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her love of family and numerous friends.

A memorial will be planned this summer. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019