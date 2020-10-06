Grace Janelle Tanner, age 92, of Denison, TX, passed away at Homestead, Denison, TX. Jan was born on October 11, 1927 in Waco, TX .

Left to cherish her memory are her son; John Nelson III & his wife Donya of Denison, TX and her daughter; Kay Jackson & Paul of Denison, TX, three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Fairview Cemetery, Denison, TX with Minister Greg Knight officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, Texas.

