GRACE JANELLE TANNER
Grace Janelle Tanner, age 92, of Denison, TX, passed away at Homestead, Denison, TX. Jan was born on October 11, 1927 in Waco, TX .
Left to cherish her memory are her son; John Nelson III & his wife Donya of Denison, TX and her daughter; Kay Jackson & Paul of Denison, TX, three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Fairview Cemetery, Denison, TX with Minister Greg Knight officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, Texas.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
