Grady Bob Rollins, 85, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at Meadow Brook Care Center in Van Alstyne. Grady Bob was born June 27, 1933 to Grady F. and Myrtle Lee Jamison Rollins on the family farm west of Anna. He graduated from Anna High School in 1951. Grady Bob married Gail Tolleson on December 24, 1953 in McKinney. , recently celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

The family lived in Sherman for several years before returning to Anna in 1975. He was the owner of Rollins Carpet Co. and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

Grady Bob is survived by his wife Gail of Anna; daughter Susan Martin and husband Jim of Anna; grandsons Micah Martin of Anna and Miles Martin and wife Bobbi of Van Alstyne; two great-grandchildren Ava Pearl and Carter Jameson Martin both of Van Alstyne. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Bobby; brothers Jerry, Billy, Larry and Mike.

A celebration of Grady Bob's life will be 10 a.m. Saturday March 16 2019 at Anna United Methodist Church.

Per his wishes, Grady Bob was cremated. Cremation was under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, Van Alstyne Texas.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Coffman Cemetery Association. c/o Dolores Simmons-Treasurer 8687 NW Hwy. 11, Whitewright TX; 75491. Please sign the online register at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019