Gregory Alan Moody, age 58, of Big Sandy, TX, passed away at Gordonville, TX, on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother; Margaret Moody of Big Sandy, TX.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

