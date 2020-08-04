1/1
GREGORY ALLYN BEAVERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Allyn Beavers went home to his Lord on July 31, 2020 after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure. He was born on June 23, 1969. He was 51 years old.
Greg was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. Greg loved his family and friends fiercely. He loved the Lord with all his heart.
Greg had a love for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and anything he could put his hands on and tinker. He could tell a good story and loved to make others laugh. He always lended a hand to a neighbor, friend, family member, honestly anyone who needed help. His love language was serving others. He loved his cats, Sasha, who passed away years before, and his current cat, Lilly.
Greg is survived by his parents, Lynn and Sandy Beavers of Sherman, TX, his sister, Michelle Hicks and her husband Daryl of Wichita Falls, his nephew Clinton Hicks and wife Shelby of Canton, GA, his niece Katy Valentine and husband Matt of Sadler, TX and his niece Kara Hicks and nephew Alex Hicks of Wichita Falls.
At this time, the family has chosen to have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for memorials to be made in Greg's memory to Lakeway Christian Community Resale Barn, 518 W. FM 120 Pottsboro, TX 75076.
The online register may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved