Gregory Allyn Beavers went home to his Lord on July 31, 2020 after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure. He was born on June 23, 1969. He was 51 years old.
Greg was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. Greg loved his family and friends fiercely. He loved the Lord with all his heart.
Greg had a love for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and anything he could put his hands on and tinker. He could tell a good story and loved to make others laugh. He always lended a hand to a neighbor, friend, family member, honestly anyone who needed help. His love language was serving others. He loved his cats, Sasha, who passed away years before, and his current cat, Lilly.
Greg is survived by his parents, Lynn and Sandy Beavers of Sherman, TX, his sister, Michelle Hicks and her husband Daryl of Wichita Falls, his nephew Clinton Hicks and wife Shelby of Canton, GA, his niece Katy Valentine and husband Matt of Sadler, TX and his niece Kara Hicks and nephew Alex Hicks of Wichita Falls.
At this time, the family has chosen to have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for memorials to be made in Greg's memory to Lakeway Christian Community Resale Barn, 518 W. FM 120 Pottsboro, TX 75076.
