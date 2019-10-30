|
Gregory Eli Pyle, of Durant, died Saturday, October 26, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Choctaw Nation Event Center. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; daughter, Andrea Pavlovsky of Mansfield; son, Eric Pyle of Calera; brothers, Alvin Pyle Jr. of Coldspring, TX, and Shaun Pyle of Hugo; step-father, Donald Wilmouth of Durant; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nicaragua Work Fund at Durant Church of Christ.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019