Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Choctaw Nation Event Center
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Hugo, TX
Gregory Eli Pyle


1949 - 2019
Gregory Eli Pyle Obituary
Gregory Eli Pyle, of Durant, died Saturday, October 26, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Choctaw Nation Event Center. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; daughter, Andrea Pavlovsky of Mansfield; son, Eric Pyle of Calera; brothers, Alvin Pyle Jr. of Coldspring, TX, and Shaun Pyle of Hugo; step-father, Donald Wilmouth of Durant; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nicaragua Work Fund at Durant Church of Christ.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019
