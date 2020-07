Or Copy this URL to Share

Gwendalynn Lanora Williams, 38, of Sherman, Texas, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.

Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Family Residence, 932 Lake West Rd, Bennington, OK.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown's Funer Service, Durant, OK.

