SHERMAN-Gwendlyn Yvonne Valentin of Sherman died on October 10, 2020.

Gwendlyn is survived by her four children Mathew Gribble and his wife SIm Ngiraiwet of Sherman, Brian Valentin of McKinney, Kathy Munoz of Sherman, Crystal Jones and her husband Anthony Jones of Sherman. She had 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services for Gwendlyn Yvonne Valentin will be held at 10:00 AM Monday October 19, 2020 at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store