1/
GWENDLYN YVONNE VALENTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GWENDLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN-Gwendlyn Yvonne Valentin of Sherman died on October 10, 2020.
Gwendlyn is survived by her four children Mathew Gribble and his wife SIm Ngiraiwet of Sherman, Brian Valentin of McKinney, Kathy Munoz of Sherman, Crystal Jones and her husband Anthony Jones of Sherman. She had 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services for Gwendlyn Yvonne Valentin will be held at 10:00 AM Monday October 19, 2020 at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved