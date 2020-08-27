SHERMAN–Ms. Gwendolyn Faye Gentry was born on February 28, 1942 in Sherman, TX. She was a stranger to no one, and was a beloved mother and grandmother. On August 20, 2020 Gwendolyn transitioned from life to eternity.
She is survived by her daughters; Roxann and Steffaney Gentry, siblings; Roberta McIntosh, Juanita Hudson, Billy J. Hudson, Carl E. Hudson, DeWayne Hudson, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00pm – 7:00pm at the Funeral Home, followed by family hour from 7:00pm – 8:00pm. Celebration of her life will be 11:00 am Saturday August 29th, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Denison. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. The Gentry Family is under the Personal Care of The Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com