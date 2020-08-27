1/1
GWENDOLYN FAYE GENTRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GWENDOLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–Ms. Gwendolyn Faye Gentry was born on February 28, 1942 in Sherman, TX. She was a stranger to no one, and was a beloved mother and grandmother. On August 20, 2020 Gwendolyn transitioned from life to eternity.
She is survived by her daughters; Roxann and Steffaney Gentry, siblings; Roberta McIntosh, Juanita Hudson, Billy J. Hudson, Carl E. Hudson, DeWayne Hudson, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00pm – 7:00pm at the Funeral Home, followed by family hour from 7:00pm – 8:00pm. Celebration of her life will be 11:00 am Saturday August 29th, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Denison. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. The Gentry Family is under the Personal Care of The Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved