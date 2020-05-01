Home

GWENDOLYN MARR Obituary
VAN ALSTYNE– Gwendolyn Marr, age 91, of Van Alstyne, TX; went to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Medical City Plano Hospital.
Gwendolyn, is survived by her Son; Anthony Marr, Daughters; Debbie Hill and Beverly Holcomb, Brothers; Charles and Larry McMenamy and Sister; Kathy Rogers Ferrl. 12 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great grandchild.
Graveside services for Gwendolyn, will be held at 10:30AM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. A come and go visitation will be from 10:00AM to 5:00PM Friday, May 1, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, in Van Alstyne, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2020
