Hairl Wayne "Sonny" Howard, age 66, passed away at his residence in Achille, OK, on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Hairl was born on June 30, 1953 in Achille, OK to Vernon W. Howard & Viola Wallace Howard. He worked for Choctaw Casino in environmental services. He also served his country in the United States Air Force.
Left to cherish his memories are his children; Michael Howard of Denison, TX, Jenette Jones of Denison, TX, Sonia Gardner & husband Shawn of Lone Grove, OK Sunny Page & husband Aaron of Achille, OK, Hairl Wayne Howard JR, his sister; Linda Cox of Afton, OK, his grandchildren; Heaven Coleman, Daphne Howard, Ramius Howard, Gaius Howard, Jacob Conner, Danjelica Wright, Jonathon Gardner, Angela Gardner, Erica Gardner, Tyler Gardner, Morgan Brown, Caitlyn Brown, Trent Brown, Tara Wright, two great-grandchildren; Lee Coleman, Serenity Coleman, other family and many friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020