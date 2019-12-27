|
Hannah L. Watts passed away on December 23, 2019 at the age of 97, daughter of Tom H. Brown and Edna B. Hodges Brown. Hannah was born February 9, 1922. In the Enterprise Community in Grayson County, TX. She was the 6th of 7 children.
Hannah married Lester F. Watts on Oct. 26, 1962 in Durant, OK.
Hannah had a long career at Southwestern Bell and she retired after 35 years of service in Wichita Falls, TX. After that she worked for American Greeting Cards at Albertson's in Denison and Big Lots, Sherman. She retired from this career in 2008 after serving 22 years.
Hannah is survived by many nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 brother-Earl T Brown and wife Mary, sisters and brother-in-law- Lola and W. Bruce Smith, Ada and Amo Perrin, Iwannah and Raymond Bailey, Jennie F. and Bob Perrin and Winnie and Otha Collins.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday Dec 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison. A graveside service is scheduled for 11a.m. Saturday Dec 28, at Cedar lawn Cemetery, Sherman.
Arrangements are under the care of Bratcher Funeral Home, Dension.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019