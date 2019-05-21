Harley Edward Ryan, 95yrs, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at The Terrace in Denison. Harley was born October 15, 1923 in Winter, Texas to the late Josiah Edward Ryan and Bertha (Mills) Ryan. Visitation will be held Tuesday 1 to 2 p.m. May 21, 2019 services will begin at 2 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home Chapel in Sherman. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery near Ector.

He was in the Army Air Corps, after his discharge he graduated from SMU, and worked as an accountant until his retirement. Harley married Janie Lee on August 30, 1947, and from that day forward she was his life. They settled in Ambrose, Texas and enjoyed traveling the United States together. He was kindhearted and cared for his family and gave the gift of time and attention to them at every opportunity. He liked having pets and going fishing. He was a long-time member of The First Baptist Church of Ambrose.

Harley is survived by his; nieces and nephews, Carolyn Turner of Fort Worth, Annia Ortley of Dallas, Laura Pike of Sherman, Kenneth Shrum of Windom, Robbie Landers and husband Ronnie of Bonham, Dr. Mike H. Ryan of Louisville, KY, Kim S. Ryan of Richardson, Scott M. Ryan of Allen, and many other family members, who loved Uncle Harley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janie (Lee) Ryan; brother, Herbert Ryan; sister in-law, Nellie Lee Shrum, nephew, Jeannie E. Shrum; great nephew, Red Shrum.

The online register may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on May 21, 2019