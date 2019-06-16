|
Harley Eugene (Gene) Angus, 88, of Leonard, died Friday at his residence.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Leonard Community Fellowship. The Rev. Willie Johnson will officiate.
He is survived by wife, Shirley Jean Angus; brother Ralph Lee Angus; sons, William Farrah and Donald Farrah; daughters, Brenda Snyder, Terri Cummings, and Valier McArthur; and 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Leonard.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 16, 2019
