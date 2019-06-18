Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Leonard Community Fellowship
Harley Eugene "Gene" Angus

Harley Eugene "Gene" Angus Obituary
Harley Eugene 'Gene' Angus, 88, of Leonard, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence in Leonard.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Leonard Community Fellowship in Leonard. Rev. Willie Johnson will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean Angus; sons, William Farrah, and Donald Farrah; daughters, Brenda Snyder, Terri Cummings, and Valerie McArthur; brother, Ralph Lee Angus, ten grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 18, 2019
