Harold Douglas Fisher, 67, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Harold is survived by his family, wife, Susan Fisher; sons, Jason Fisher and Luke Killough; daughter, Neeley Killough; brother, Eddie Fisher; sisters, Cathy Saunders and Candy Allen; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Private interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be registered to http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020