Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Douglas Fisher


1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Harold Douglas Fisher Obituary
Harold Douglas Fisher, 67, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Harold is survived by his family, wife, Susan Fisher; sons, Jason Fisher and Luke Killough; daughter, Neeley Killough; brother, Eddie Fisher; sisters, Cathy Saunders and Candy Allen; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Private interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Condolences may be registered to http://www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -