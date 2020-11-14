Harold Edward Garrard left this life on November 11, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Earlsboro, Oklahoma to Theo Garrard and Nancy Jane (McCurley) Garrard on May 9, 1928. Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro Anthony Williams officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma. The service will be available for viewing on our FB page via live stream. Mr. Garrard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Garrard, of the home, Daughters, Peggy Spencer of Durant, Oklahoma, Brenda Crow of Durant, Oklahoma, Son, Ted Garrard of Blanchard, Oklahoma, seven Grandchildren, nine Great grandchildren, and brothers, Jackie Ray Garrard, Bill Davenport, Don Davenport, and Jim Davenport. Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com.