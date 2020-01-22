|
On Monday, January 20, 2020 the Lord called home Harold Douglas Fisher, age 67, to his heavenly home.
Harold was born July 25, 1952 in Denison, Texas, the son of Ernest Elbert and Doris (Mosley) Fisher. He graduated from Denison High School Class of 1970. In his younger years Harold worked for the Denison Herald. After high school, he begin working for the Katy Railroad as a breakman. Over time, he worked his way through the ranks and later retired after 32 years as a conductor for Union Pacific. He married the love of his life, Susan Killough on February 7, 2002 in Denison. Harold loved the outdoors and living out at the lake. He enjoyed jet-skiing, water-skiing, being out on his boat, sitting out by the beach and watching the sunset with his two dogs by his side, Remington and Chester. Harold was a loyal friend and confidant to many. He was always a phone call away for anyone who needed him and checked-in on his close loved ones daily. Although, his passing leaves a void in all of our lives he will live on forever in our hearts.
Harold leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 18 years, Susan Fisher; sons, Jason Fisher and Luke Killough; daughter, Neeley Killough and fiancé Jamey Farmer and daughter Brooklyn; brother, Eddie Fisher and wife Vannah; sisters,Cathy Saunders and husband Steve, Candy Allen and husband Johnny; In-laws, Sam and Dorothy Muldrew; brothers-in-law, Keith Muldrew and David Muldrew; nieces, Whitney Muldrew, Sydney Muldrew, Amy Allen, Katie Allen, Abby Allen, Brooke Sharples, Marla Pollaro ; newphews, Nick Mudlrew, Mark Fisher, Matt Saunders, Luke Saunders, and extended family. Proceeded in death by his parents and sister, JoAnn.
Funeral service will be held at 11AM Friday January 24, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rodger Speers officiating.
Private interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020