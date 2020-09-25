1/
HAROLD JAY VANSICKLE
On September 23, 2020 Harold Jay Vansickle of Bennington Oklahoma passed away unexpectedly at the age of 76. Harold is survived by his wife, Linda Vansickle, his children, Tabatha Bradley and Tambra Riley, his 11 grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings, Ruth Brewer, Steve Vansickle, Don Vansickle, Norma Lombino, Traci Johnson and many other family and friends. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26 at noon, at Restland Cemetary, Boswell, Oklahoma. Visitation night with the family will be Friday, September 25 from 7-8pm. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
