Harold Lynn Rowland, 69 peacefully passed away on April 11, 2019 in Denison, TX. Lynn was born on January 22, 1950 to Harold and Anne Rowland. Lynn was born with a hole in his heart.

The surgery to correct this condition was one of the first successful procedures. Lynn loved to travel and especially liked Southern Missouri and Northeastern Arkansas. One of Lynn's

accomplishments of which he was proud, was achieving 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Assembly 1601. He was a member of the First Christian Church. He had a special love for his family and will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish the memories of Lynn is his mother; Nancy Anne Rowland, his children; Clint and Reagan Rowland, his brother; Patrick Rowland, wife Anna and their family, Brandon & Kelley, Jackson & Isabella, Jarrod & Kristi Rowland, Quinlan, Sawyer & Julia, Jason & Marcie Rowland & Tessa and Sophia, his brother; Mark Rowland, wife Carrie and their family; Whitney & Steve Perkins, Carter & Adeline, Briana & Manfred McCollum & Maya, Millie, Angie, Mike Gallegos & Katelyn, Ryan Morris, Kirstin Morris, Brookin Morris, Kyle Deaton, Kory & Sam Deaton, Sondra, Kollin Deaton, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; Harold Rowland, his brothers; Brian Rowland & Bruce Rowland.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Reverend Jeff Johnson will officiate with Randy Tredway providing special music. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service (1:00 p.m.) at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Rowland, Brandon Rowland, Jarrod Rowland, Steve Perkins, Manfred McCollum & Duke Wilson.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary