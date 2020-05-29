SAVOY–Harold Monroe Wright, age 87, of Savoy, Texas, died, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Clyde Cosper Texas State Veteran's Home, Bonham, Texas.

A Funeral Service will be held 11AM Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Savoy United Pentecostal Church, Savoy, Texas. Rev. Robert Eades and Bishop Virgil Cornwell will officiate. Interment will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery, Bonham, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Mullican-Little Funeral Home in Bells, Texas.

He is survived by his sons, Rodney G. Wright of Rowlett, David W. Wright of Grand Bay, Alabama, Harold M. Wright, Jr. of Marquez, Texas, Marshall D. Wright of Highlands, Texas; daughter, Debra D. Wilson of Mobile, Alabama; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jean Pearse of Briar Cliff, New York; brothers, Hubert Wright of Ravenna, Jesse Mack Wright of Bonham, Edward Allen Wright of Bonham.

Memorials may be made to the Savoy United Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 216, Savoy, Texas 75479. Please make a memo on the check for the Harold Wright Scholarship Fund

