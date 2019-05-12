

Harold Ray Wright







Harold Ray Wright, "Jones," 84 of Sherman died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center. Services are scheduled for 10 A.M., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Dannel Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Leland Samuelson and dear friend, Paula Cawthon of Sherman. Internment will follow at Friendship Cemetery.





Mr. Wright was born November 12, 1934, in an area west of Sherman known as Friendship, to Harry and Bertha (Holloway) Wright. Harold graduated from Sherman High School - class of 1953 and is a Lifetime member of the Sherman High School Ex-students Association. He married Hazel (Bledsoe) Vandagriff on March 3, 1962, in Durant, Oklahoma and they were married for over 49 years. He retired from the General Telephone Company on June 30, 1989 after 37 years of service.





After Harold retired from GTE, he devoted his time to helping others by volunteering at local social organizations. He spent 36,000 hours of volunteer service in Grayson County that spanned decades of time. He was also well known state-wide for his unselfish civic activities. It is noted that Harold, at the age of 6, watched a neighbor's house burn. At that point, Harold told his family, "People need help" and his mission in life had arrived.





Harold was appointed to the Texas Silver Hair Legislature and served as Sergeant at Arms. He racked up volunteer hours with Grayson County Holiday Lights, Grayson County Stock Show, Grayson County AARP, Grayson County Fair Board, Sherman Senior Citizens Center, Grayson Home Hospice, Foster Grandparents Advisory Board, 211 Texoma Area Information & Referral Board, Texoma Community Center Volunteer Council and Grayson County 4-H.





In his free time Harold enjoyed caring for his lawn and garden that he so generously shared with family, friends and neighbors and barbecuing up at the cabin on Lake Texoma.





Harold is survived by children: Scotty Wright and wife Kenda of Denison; Jimmy Vandagriff and wife JoAnn, Donny Joe Vandagriff and wife Donna all of Sherman; and son-in-law Donnie Barker of Southmayd. Grandchildren include: Jason Vandagriff of Hutto, Jamie Vandagriff of Denison, Michael Barker of Sherman, and Weldon Wright of Denison and two great-grandchildren: Julia and Jaxon Vandagriff of Georgetown, Sister-in Laws: Mary Ann Wright, Janet Bledsoe of Georgetown, Brother and Sister-in-law, Don and Judy Wortham, and numerous nieces and nephews.





He is preceded in death by his wife Hazel, parents, and sisters: Ann Laughlin, Peggy Cranfill, Mary Ruth Larabee, and sister-in-law Owanna Wright. Brothers: Dewey Wright, Allen E. "Teeny" Wright and H.C. "Booty" Wright, daughter Diana Barker and brother-in-law Bob Bledsoe.







The family will greet friends on Monday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Pallbearers will be Jason Vandagriff, Jamie Vandagriff, Michael Barker, Weldon Wright, Del Bledsoe, and Kirk Wortham.





Memorials may be made in Harold's name to Home Hospice of Grayson County, P. O. Box 2306, Sherman, TX 75091-2306 and Volunteer Service Council. P. O. Box 1087, Sherman, TX 75091-1087.





The Wright family wishes to convey their heartfelt gratitude to The Woodlands Place, Home Hospice of Grayson County, and Texoma Medical Center for the outstanding care given to Harold.





You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2019