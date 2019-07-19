Home

Harold Wayne Low Sr.

Harold Wayne Low Sr. Obituary
Harold Wayne Low Sr, 89, of Sherman, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Bonham.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Parkview Church of Christ. Ministers Jimmy Stegal and Welton Stoker will officiate. Burial will follow at Holloway Cemetery with military honors. A family visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his sons, Harold Wayne Low, Jr (Sakaow Nit), and Jerry Don Low (Kathy); daughters, Judy Alice Low, and Patricia Ann Witherspoon; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 19, 2019
