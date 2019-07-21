Harold Wayne Low Sr., 89, of Sherman passed away on July 16, 2019 in Bonham, Texas.

Visitation will be from 3pm to 5pm Sunday July 21st at Dannel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Monday July 22nd at Parkview Church of Christ in Sherman with Brother Jimmy Stegal & Brother Welton Stoker of Parkview Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow at Holloway Cemetery. Arrangements are by Dannel Funeral Home.

Harold was born in Tom Bean TX to the late Floyd & Reva Holloway Low on November 5th 1929. He went to schools at Tom Bean & Sherman. He married the late Alice V. Sanders on June 30, 1950 in San Antonio. He graduated from Grayson County College. Harold was in the U.S. Airforce and retired in 1969, he also worked at Gibson's Discount Center as a department manager, then for Payless Cashway's until his retirement. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He attended Parkview Church of Christ and was a deacon for many years.

Harold is preceded in death by his wife Alice Low, parents Floyd and Reva Low, Brothers Floyd Albert Low, and Lynn Howard Low and son in law James Witherspoon.

Harold is survived by his Children Harold Wayne Low Jr. and wife Sakaow Nit, Jerry Don Low and wife Kathy, Judy Alice Low, and Patricia Ann Witherspoon, and two sisters in law Brenda Low, and Liz Low. Grandchildren Deja Low & wife Lisa, Mark Low, Daniel Low & wife Chelsie, James Witherspoon, Anthony Low, Tiffany Moser and husband Sean, Amanda Witherspoon, Cindy Hunter and Kristen Hunter, Dena Low, Michelle Oom, and Sandra Deanda. Harold had six great grandchildren, Kailey Low, Taydra Low, Jasmine Low, Jacob Low, Devon Low, Azkadelia (Azie) Moser, Cameron Moser, and Sarah Beaver and Allie Beaver and two great great grandchildren Jamie & Joshua Low.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Deja Low, Mark Low, Daniel Low, James Witherspoon, Anthony Low, Sean Moser, Jacob Low, and Devon Low.

Memorials may be given to Parkview Church of Christ or Clyde Cosper Texas States Veterans Home in Bonham Texas.

The family of Harold Low wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Clyde Cosper, Doctors and nurses at TMC in Denison and Hospice Plus in Sherman. A special thanks to our brothers and sisters at Parkview Church of Christ for prayers and cards. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 21, 2019