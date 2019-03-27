Harry Dewayne Hunter, also known by many as "Fuzzy," passed away at the young age of 53 early on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 in Sherman, TX surrounded by his family. A lifelong resident of Van Alstyne, Texas, he was born May 11th, 1965 to Marie and K.N. (JR) Hunter.



Harry loved farming, ranching, rodeos, trucks and tractors and had an infectious sense of humor loved by many. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger.



He is survived by daughter, Haley Thompson and husband Jeremy, and daughter Meagan Hunter, both of Denison, TX. Granddaughter Maggie Thompson of Denison, TX. Mother, Marie Hunter; Sister, June Hunter and her children -Jenny Pickett and Kyle Pickett; Brother, Gary Hunter and wife Rhonda -their children Chad Hunter, his wife Melinda and their two children; and Lindsay Thompson, her husband Jay and their two children. He was preceded in death by his father, K.N. Hunter (JR) who left us September 29, 2016.



A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 30th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Scoggins Funeral Home. Services and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary