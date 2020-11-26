A memorial service for Harry Ernest Knickle will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the Coleman Avenue Church of Christ in Colbert, OK. Brother Richard Gage will officiate.

Our loving Daddy passed from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX. He was born in Cornwall, Nova Scotia, Canada on May 15, 1935, to Charles Ernest Daniel Knickle and Hilda Rhoda Thompson. Daddy came to Denison, Texas, from Nova Scotia in 1956 to work at Yellow Jacket Boats. He also worked as an insurance salesman and was manager of a Phillips 66 service station before working at Reed Drill. He was then employed as an engineer for MKT Railroad/Union Pacific Railroad where he retired on May 31st, 2000, after 28 years of service.

Daddy was a man of many talents with his hands-he built beautiful pieces of furniture and wood crafts for those he loved. He loved fishing with his friends, but overall he loved overseeing what his beloved son, Tony, was doing with his Knickle Genetic showpigs. Daddy even helped deliver some of the baby pigs, and he was always "on call" to help Tony and his girls on the pig farm. Daddy was well known for his awesome "fast talking" Canadian accent. He absolutely loved family gatherings where he always joined in on the corn hole games and the games we played at Thanksgiving and Christmas. He also loved his dogs, Taca and Precious. Precious was fortunate to have made many trips to Lowe's and Wal-Mart with Daddy.

Daddy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife-Edna Earl Blankenship Knickle, grandson-Shawn Thompson, step-son-Terry Martin, step-granddaughters-Tracy and Michelle, his brothers and sisters-Byron Knickle, Walter Knickle, Aurthur Knickle, Mildred Wambolt, Marguerite Knickle, and Blanche McCarthy (all of Nova Scotia, Canada), and his father and mother-in-law-Alvin and Lois Blankenship.

Daddy is survived by his wife of the home-Ruth Ann Jones Martin of Calera, OK; daughters-Magalene Ferrell and husband, Jim of Granberry, TX, Deborah Thompson of Burleson, TX, Tammie Halley and husband, Frank of Sherman, TX, and son-Tony Knickle and wife, Patty of Calera, OK; step-daughter-Penny Anderson of Porum, OK; brother-Arnold Knickle and wife, Alice of Nova Scotia, Canada; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and his nephew with who he had a very special bond-Junior Knickle and wife, Heather of Nova Scotia, Canada.

Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Clark, Tyler Clark, Kenton Stanley, Shane Thompson, Kyle Stubbs, Tommy McDonald, and James Talley.

Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the memorial service in the church fellowship hall in Colbert, OK. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of our Daddy to the Coleman Avenue Church of Christ, P. O. Box 998, Colbert, OK 74733.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store