HARRY ERNEST KNICKLE
Harry Ernest Knickle, age 85, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Knickle is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Jones Martin of Calera, OK; daughters, Magalene Ferrell of Granberry, TX, Deborah Thompson of Burleson, TX, Tammie Halley of Sherman, TX, and son, Tony Knickle of Calera, OK; step-daughter, Penny Anderson of Porum, OK; brother, Arnold Knickle of Nova Scotia, Canada; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Knickle will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the Coleman Avenue Church of Christ in Colbert, OK with Brother Richard Gage will officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
