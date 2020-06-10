Harry Floyd Bomar, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on June 7,2020 at the age of 95.
Harry was born March 23, 1925 in Hale, Texas to Harry F. Bomar Sr. and Vera Lee (Boze) Bomar.
He graduated from Savoy High School and entered the Army shortly after. Upon his return he
married Inez Bibby on June 16, 1946 in Savoy and they were married for 65 years. Harry
worked in his family's store, Bomar Grocery in Savoy. After the store was sold, he worked for
TP&L and retired after 33 years.
Harry served his country proudly in Germany during World War II as part of the 100th Infantry Division. He was in the 3rd wave of the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded the Bronze Star among many other medals.
Harry was a member of First Baptist Church of Savoy. He loved watching the Dallas Mavericks, the Texas Rangers and old westerns.
He was preceded in death by his wife Inez, his parents Harry Sr and Vera Bomar, his son in law Wayne Mullican and his great granddaughter Mercedes Spigener.
He is survived by his daughter Vicky Mullican of Pottsboro, Texas; son, Michael Bomar and wife Debby of Savoy, Texas; brother-in-law, Bill Bibby and wife Joann of Savoy, Texas; grandchildren, Jana Spigener and husband Grant of Mansfield, Texas, Joetta Carter and husband David of Humble, Texas, Kristi Wilbur and husband Mike of Lucas, Texas, and Kory Bomar and wife Amanda of Fort Worth, Texas; twelve great grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.
Due to Covid-19 the family will have a private gravesite service. Memorials may be made to
First Baptist Church of Savoy building fund.
A special thank you to Seven Sisters' Caretakers Linda Greene and Linda Silvers who took wonderful care of Harry.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.