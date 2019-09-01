|
Harry McClelland Jr., of Cartwright OK. died August 28, 2019 in Bonham, TX. He was born in Dallas, Texas on September 25, 1926 to Harry Sr. and Eva McClelland.
Mr. McClelland was a graduate of Britton High School in Oklahoma City, where he spent the majority of his youth.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in September 1943 and served during World War II as a ship's Pharmacist's Mate until his honorable discharge in April 1946.
Harry married Alberta Grace nee Barton, also of Britton OK., on October 31, !947. She preceded him in death in 2013. They had been married 65 years at the time of her passing.
In 1950, Harry was called to again serve in the USN in the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge in 1952.
He was a pressman at The Dallas Morning News, for many years, before moving to southern Oklahoma to retire.
He was a proud member of the North Texas Association of Navy Veterans.
Harry was also preceded in death by his son, Harry "Rusty" McClelland, III, who passed away in 2014 and his brother, Robert McClelland, USN retired.
He is survived by his brother, John L. McClelland, daughter Letha McClelland, son Richard McClelland, as well as four grandchildren and one great grandson.
There will be a visitation from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Oklahoma City at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Services are under the arrangement of Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019