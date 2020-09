Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry Staff, age 88, passed away Monday, August 28, 2020 at the Homestead of Sherman in Sherman, Texas.

Mr. Staff is survived by John Morgan, Ruth Morgan and Patsy Howard.

Mr. Staff was cremated according to his wishes. His cremains will be buried in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

