|
|
Harve Elwood Newby Sr. 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 2, 2019. Harve was born to Floyd and Lillie Newby on March 17, 1947 in Sulphur, Oklahoma. He grew up in Denton, Texas and was a long distance truck driver for over 30 years.
Harve is survived by his wife, Dot of Denison; sons, Harve Elwood Newby, Jr. of Oklahoma
City, Clifton L. Trammell of Leonard and Joshua F. Newby of Denison; daughter, Lillie Newby of Denison; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson; sister, Sue Reiss; and brother, Wayne Fultz, both of Denton.
Celebration of Harve's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10 at Faith Fellowship Baptist
Church, 4305 West Crawford St. Denison. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019